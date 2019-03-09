PAULING, Trevor Donald. Suddenly at home on the 25th of February 2019, in his 73rd year. Dearly loved father of Stephen, Jennifer and Nicholas, and respected father in law of Erica and Gavin. Much loved Poppa of Harlyn, Danica and Leon. Former husband of Kathryn (mother of Stephen and Jennifer) and former fianc? of Anne (mother of Nicholas). Treasured brother and brother in law of Marilynn and Bob Younger and Diana and Murray O'Dwyer. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 15th of March at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society. Communications to the family can be made to C/- The Pauling Family, PO Box 302 524 North Harbour Mail 0751.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019