Tony (Denys Anthony) PRICE

Tony (Denys Anthony) PRICE Notice
PRICE, Tony (Denys Anthony). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2nd April 2019. Beloved husband of Mary, father of Stephen, Rowena and Naomi, father-in-law of Rochelle and Alastair, Oupa of Caleb, Ethan, Isabella, Nathaniel, Olive and Henry, brother of Geoff, Gail and Glenda. 'Let the wind continue to carry you. Forever loved.' Funeral to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Rd, Remuera, on Saturday 6 April 2019, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Mercy Hospice PO Box 47693 Ponsonby 1144 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
