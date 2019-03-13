Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Tony John ROY

Tony John ROY Notice
ROY, Tony John. Passed away peacefully at home with family and friends at his side on 11 March 2019. Much loved soulmate of Marianne. Loved and respected dad of Hamish, Patricia and Dwayne. Adored brother to all of his siblings. Cherished uncle and grandad of all of his nephews, nieces, and grandchildren. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga at 11am on Sunday 17 March. All messages to the Roy family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
