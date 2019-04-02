|
|
|
MANNING, Tiriata Peggy Noleen (Peggy) (nee Moroney). Passed away peacefully, but suddenly at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday the 31st of March 2019; aged 83 years. Loving wife of Percy for 62 years. Cherished mum of Evelyn, Adrienne, and Royce; and nana of Dana, Natalie, Jamie, Kristin, Nick, and Kelly. "In our hearts forever" A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, Cnr of Wood and Elliot Sts, Papakura on Friday the 5th of April at 12:00 noon. All communications to Fountains Funerals: 09-298 2957
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More