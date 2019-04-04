|
|
|
GRAHAM, Tiahuia (Norma). Passed away peacefully at home in Pirongia surrounded by her loving family on 2 April 2019. Born 7th October 1937, she was 81 years young. Much loved only daughter of Waka (deceased) and Martha (Kui) (deceased) Graham. Loving sister of Rewi (deceased), Te Ngarue (John) (deceased), Mangu (deceased), Te Kiwa (Miki) and William (Bill) (deceased) and all of her sister-in-laws. Cherished mum of Manawa and Joe, Te Hau (deceased), Hohepa and Norma, Tania, Nuke and Hokohinu and Eliza. Treasured nan to her many mokopuna and nga mokomoko. Moe mai e te tuahine moe mai Kua tae koe ki a ratou ma Kua whai muri koe i a ratou moe mai. Mum will lie in state at Purekireki Marae, Kawhia Road, Pirongia. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday 5th April 2019 at 11am followed by a burial at Pirongia Cemetery. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More