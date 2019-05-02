Home

Reverend Father Thomas Michael SM LAFFEY

LAFFEY, Reverend Father Thomas Michael SM. Peacefully on Friday 26 April 2019. Loved Priest of the Society of Mary, aged 86 years. Tom expressed his deep gratitude and love to those close friends who walked with him over recent years. Special thanks and appreciation is extended to the staff of Ward 66 Auckland Hospital. A Requiem Mass for Clergy and Marists, and Tom's family and friends will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Vermont St, Ponsonby on Friday May 3, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
