GODDARD, Thomas George CNZM. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 14 March 2019, aged 81. Much loved partner of Alida, father of David, Michael, John, and Ryk, and grandfather of Timothy, Andrew, Rebecca, Sarah, Benjamin, Zachary, Anastasia, Thomas, Liam, Aaliyah, Keziah, Tobiasz, Claudia, and Oscar. Respected lawyer and judge. Messages to "the Goddard family" c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice in lieu of flowers please. A farewell and celebration of Tom's life will take place for family and friends at the main chapel at Karori Cemetery on Wednesday 20 March 2019, at 11.00am. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ Tel. 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
