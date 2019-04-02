Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas KIELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas George Alan MBE (Tom) KIELY

Notice Condolences

Thomas George Alan MBE (Tom) KIELY Notice
KIELY, Thomas George Alan (Tom) MBE. Peacefully on March 31, 2019 at Mercy Parklands, surrounded by his children, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Nonie, and adored father of Louise, Jenny, Peter, Bernard, Gerard, and Paul. Much loved father-in-law, grandfather, and great grandfather. A Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at the Auckland Cathedral of St Patrick and St Joseph, 43 Wyndham St, on Saturday April 6, at 10.30am. " Kua hinga te Totara i te waonui a Tane. A mighty Totara has fallen in the forest of Tane. " In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Cathedral Heritage Foundation in Tom's memory. Private Bag 47904, Ponsonby would be appreciated. No parking available in the Cathedral forecourt, validated parking is available at Wilson's carpark in Hobson St, (Old Farmers carpark).



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.