|
|
|
KIELY, Thomas George Alan (Tom) MBE. Peacefully on March 31, 2019 at Mercy Parklands, surrounded by his children, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Nonie, and adored father of Louise, Jenny, Peter, Bernard, Gerard, and Paul. Much loved father-in-law, grandfather, and great grandfather. A Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at the Auckland Cathedral of St Patrick and St Joseph, 43 Wyndham St, on Saturday April 6, at 10.30am. " Kua hinga te Totara i te waonui a Tane. A mighty Totara has fallen in the forest of Tane. " In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Cathedral Heritage Foundation in Tom's memory. Private Bag 47904, Ponsonby would be appreciated. No parking available in the Cathedral forecourt, validated parking is available at Wilson's carpark in Hobson St, (Old Farmers carpark).
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More