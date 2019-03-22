|
WATSON, Thomas Allen (Tom). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday the 19th of March 2019; aged 67 years. Reunited with his 'Sweets' Elvina. Loved father of Kimberlee, Carlee and Bruce, Shaney and Cain, and Shaegan. Loved grandfather of Jordan, Jayda, Kauri, Ester, Stevie and Phoenix. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 11am on Sunday 24th of March at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura. All communications to 021 0267 3303.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
