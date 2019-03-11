|
DONNELLAN, Therese Mary. Peacefully on 9 March 2019 at North Shore Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mary and Jim. Sister of Noel, and sister in law of Alyson. Loved Aunt of Andrew; Bryce and Paula; Ann-Maree and Tristan. Great Aunt of Jade, Devon, Reuben, Liam, Noah and Bella. Great friend to many. "R.I.P" A service for Therese will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 14 March at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
