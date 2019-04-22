|
SCHINTZ, Theodorus Hubertus (Theo). Theo passed away on 19 April 2019 after a brief illness. He will be sadly missed by son Frank and daughter Mirielle, son-in-law Murray and daughter-in-law Judith, and also many friends. A service for Theo will be held in the Chapel of Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe on Wednesday 24 April at 11am. Memorial Donations to St Johns Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure would be greatly appreciated or may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
