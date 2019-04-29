Home

CORRY, Theodore William. On 24 April 2019 Aged 94 peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home ,Putaruru. Dearly loved husband of Elaine for 63 years. Loving and devoted father and father-in- law of Peter and Melanie, (Hamilton), Christine and Murray Smith, (Papamoa). Proud and loving Pa of Greg and Nichola; Sara and Chad; and Katie. Great grandpa of Oliver. "Our world will never be the same" A Service for Theo will be held in St Paul's Cooperating Parish Kensington Street, Putaruru on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11am. All communications to the Corry family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
