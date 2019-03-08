|
|
|
WALTERS, Thelma Roie. On 6th March 2019, passed peacefully at Elmwood Rest Home, aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late Alan Walters, loving mother and mother-in-law of Glennis and Les, Delwyn and Alan. Grandmother of Carrie and Richard, Mark and Maxine, Brett, Scott and Jess, and loving great grandmother of Ben, Samantha, Olly, Bethaney, Jacob, Angus, and Holly. Loving partner of Alf. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street Howick, Auckland on Thursday 14th March at 2pm. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
