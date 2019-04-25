Home

Terrence Neil. (Terry) HENRICKSEN

Terrence Neil. (Terry) HENRICKSEN Notice
HENRICKSEN, Terrence Neil. (Terry). On Wednesday, 24th April 2019 peacefully,at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by family. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate for 60 years of Judy. Dearly loved by all who knew him. Terry loved and was so proud of his children, grand children and great granddaughter. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Saturday, the 27th of April at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to melanoma.org.nz would be appreciated. Our grateful thanks to all involved with Terry's care especially the medical staff at the North Shore Hospital. Terry will be at his home on Friday until the service (Saturday).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
