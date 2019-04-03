|
DALZIEL, Terrence Desmond (Terry). Passed away on Monday 1 April 2019, 3 days short of his 91st birthday. Precious husband of Sue for 68 years. Dearly loved father, and father in law of Karen and Athol, Anne and Russell, Robyn and Lewis, John and Lisa, Louise and Ross. Wonderful Grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family. A mighty oak has fallen. Memorial service details to follow. Communications to the Dalziel Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
