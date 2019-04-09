Home

Teia Norma (Whaanga) SKELTON

Teia Norma (Whaanga) SKELTON Notice
SKELTON, Teia Norma (nee Whaanga). On 6th April, 2019. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by her whanau. Aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of Henry for 45 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sala and Lionel, Stephanie, Jenima and Richard, Eneliko, Varnia and the late Sara. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of all her mokopuna. Teia will be lying in state at 23 Dreghorn Place, Tokoroa until her service. A Requiem Mass for Teia will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, S.H.1, Tokoroa on Thursday 11th April, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
