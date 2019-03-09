|
HOUPAPA, Te Tumau Thomas (Tim). Peacefully at his house in Te Kuiti with his loving family at his side. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Ellen (Mellie) for 36 years. Loved father of Azmon, Timothy and Lydia. Adored Grandad to his eight grandchildren. Tim's funeral service will be be held at Rangitahi Marae, Murupara on Tuesday 12 March at 11am. Tim will be lying at his home until Monday. All communications to Houpapa Family c/- VJ Williams & Sons, P O Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
