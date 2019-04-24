|
REHU, Te Ruhi Lucy Jean. Passed away peacefully in Taumarunui Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 22nd April 2019. Aged 66 years. A beautiful and treasured Mum of Mattie and a devoted Nanma of Kaiya. Beloved sister of Rebecca, Katrina and Michaelynn. " Love to the moon and back again." A Service for Jean will be held at Hia Kaitupeka Marae, Taringamotu on Thursday 25th of April at 11:00 AM followed by the burial at Te Whenua Urupa, Taringamotu. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
