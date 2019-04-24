Home

Te Ruhi Lucy Jean REHU

Te Ruhi Lucy Jean REHU Notice
REHU, Te Ruhi Lucy Jean. Passed away peacefully in Taumarunui Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 22nd April 2019. Aged 66 years. A beautiful and treasured Mum of Mattie and a devoted Nanma of Kaiya. Beloved sister of Rebecca, Katrina and Michaelynn. " Love to the moon and back again." A Service for Jean will be held at Hia Kaitupeka Marae, Taringamotu on Thursday 25th of April at 11:00 AM followed by the burial at Te Whenua Urupa, Taringamotu. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
