SHAW, Te Parai Elva (Rai) (nee Clark). Born October 20, 1942. Passed away February 20, 2019 at home with whaanau. Adored mother to Jim, Jeanette, Mark (deceased), Boxer, Brad and Selwyn. A wonderful, supportive mother-in-law, loved Grandmother to 23, Great-Grandmother to 23 mokopuna and a cherished sister to her 21 siblings. Tangihanga is held at Te Kotahitanga Marae and the funeral will take place Saturday 23rd of February with kai hakari at 11am, service at 1pm and burial to follow at Te Kakenga-ki-te-rangi Urupaa. He wahine huumarie, he wahine piripono ki te Atua. E te huia kai manawa, moe mai raa. Naa too whaanau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
