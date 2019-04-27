|
WRIGHT, Taini Morere Koroteke (nee Parata). 9 June 1926 - 24 April 2019. Peacefully passed away at Kowhainui Rest Home, Wanganui. Beloved wife of the late R R W (Bill) Wright and mother of the late Tangiwai Huirapa Rainbow. Survived by her daughter Marama Laurenson, her mokopuna Katherine, Alexander and Kate, Antonia and Robert; mokomoko Theodora, Beatrix, Georgiana, Henry, Matilda, William, Penelope, Petra and Richard. Dearly loved by Richard and Susan Laurenson, Jack and Isabella. Taini will be welcomed with a Mihi Whakatau into the Waimarino Baptist Church, 14 - 16 Seddon Street, Raetihi at 10am on Tuesday 30 April 2019. The funeral service will commence at 2pm followed by interment at the Raetihi Lawn Cemetery. Te māreikura o Puketeraki ko ngaro, ka tangi ko Tahu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
