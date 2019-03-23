|
|
|
BURAK, Tadeusz Kazimierz (Ted, Tadek, Pancho). Proud Polak and child of Pahiatua Polish Camp, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Wednesday 20th March 2019. Loving and entirely dedicated husband of Juzefa, brother to Antoni, father to Basia, Krysia, Iricia, Henia and Edzio, adored Dziadzio and great grandfather. His infectious spirit touched so many. We love and miss you so much. A service for Ted will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Schnapper Rock at 1pm Tuesday March 26th All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More