PASLEY, Sydney Davison. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Elsa, and father of Keith, Brent and the late John. Father-in-law of Miranda and Karen. Loving grandfather to Brigit and Tim, Louis and Jilly, Sebastian and Beth, and Madeleine. Great grandfather to Hexum. Step-grandfather to Jono, Amanda and Nick. A service for Syd will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Ave, Remuera on Tuesday 26 March at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron Youth Training Programme, PO Box 46182, Herne Bay, Ak 1147.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
