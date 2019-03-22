Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney PASLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Davison PASLEY

Notice Condolences

Sydney Davison PASLEY Notice
PASLEY, Sydney Davison. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Elsa, and father of Keith, Brent and the late John. Father-in-law of Miranda and Karen. Loving grandfather to Brigit and Tim, Louis and Jilly, Sebastian and Beth, and Madeleine. Great grandfather to Hexum. Step-grandfather to Jono, Amanda and Nick. A service for Syd will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Ave, Remuera on Tuesday 26 March at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron Youth Training Programme, PO Box 46182, Herne Bay, Ak 1147.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.