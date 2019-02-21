Home

Sybil Gray (nee Hately) (Sybs) CAMPBELL

Sybil Gray (nee Hately) (Sybs) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Sybil Gray (Sybs) (nee Hately). Passed away peacefully at home as she wished 19 February 2019, aged 76. Much loved wife of Neil. Cherished Mum of Lisa and Tony. Mother-in-law of Richard and Nicola and fabulous much loved Gran to Danielle, Mitchell and Katie. As per Sybil's wishes a private family cremation has been held. Any communications can be sent to Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173. A life well loved is a life well lived. RIP Mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
