CAMPBELL, Sybil Gray (Sybs) (nee Hately). Passed away peacefully at home as she wished 19 February 2019, aged 76. Much loved wife of Neil. Cherished Mum of Lisa and Tony. Mother-in-law of Richard and Nicola and fabulous much loved Gran to Danielle, Mitchell and Katie. As per Sybil's wishes a private family cremation has been held. Any communications can be sent to Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173. A life well loved is a life well lived. RIP Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
