Suzanne Penelope (nee Dunn) (Sue) MORTLAND

Suzanne Penelope (nee Dunn) (Sue) MORTLAND Notice
MORTLAND, Suzanne Penelope (Sue) (nee Dunn). of Palmerston North, formerly of Taihape. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 11 April 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother and mother in law of Craig, Fleur and Rex Morris, Vivien, Margot and Louise. Loved grandmother of Daniel, Jessica and Hayden Keast and Christopher. Loved great grandmother of Shakira, Blake, Skyla, Josie, Willow and Emily. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Ambulance would be appreciated or may be left in the church foyer. Messages to the Mortland family, c/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A funeral service will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North at 2.00pm Monday 15 April 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
