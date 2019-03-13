Home

Suzanne Mary (nee Seay) (Sue) BLUE

Suzanne Mary (nee Seay) (Sue) BLUE
BLUE, Suzanne Mary (Sue) (nee Seay). Passed away in her motor home, at Piano Flat, on Monday, 11 March 2019. Loved partner of Ian Everett, loved godmother to James, and Tom. Loved sister to Michael, and Richard, and a loved Aunty. A service for Sue will be held at Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, on Monday, 18 March, at 2.30p.m., Sue will be available from 2.00 p.m. for viewing, private cremation to follow. A gathering in Auckland will be held at a time and place to be advised. Messages to 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710. Southern Funeral Home, Gore, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
