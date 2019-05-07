|
|
|
MCMILLAN, Susan Lee (Sue) (nee Ferguson). 4th May 2019, passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved Wife of Graham. Mother of Isla and Amy and Mother in Law of Adrian. Cherished Grandma of Henry, Veronika and Jasmyn. Elder Sister of Gretta and Stan. Loved by so many more. A service will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel of Love and Remembrance on Thursday 9th May at 1.00pm. God took your hand and made us part, He closed your eyes and broke our hearts. We will never forget you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
