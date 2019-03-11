|
|
|
SMITH, Susan Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on 7 March 2019, at Mercy Hospice aged 64 years, surrounded by family. Dearly beloved wife of Russell. Proud mother of Jaimee and Sam. Strict mother in law of Seth Freeman and held a special place for Charlotte Garland. Loved sister of Bruce, Paul and Nick. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, on Thursday 14 March 2019 at 1:30pm. A kind and caring soul that was lost too soon to a short but courageous battle with cancer. Now peacefully with her parents Betty and Bert and her many animals. Special thanks to the staff at Auckland Hospital and Mercy Hospice who cared for Sue. Your support has been amazing
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
