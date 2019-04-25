BRUNT, Susan. It is with great sadness that the Brunt family farewell their beloved Susan on Tuesday 23rd April, 2019, after a long illness. Susan is loving mother to Owen and Blanche and beloved grandmother of Promise, Pesa, Izayah, Abel and Paps. She is the eldest daughter of our late father, Leaupepe James Osber Brunt, and late mother, Lillian Etuale. Susan is loving sister to sibling to Julie (late), Vernon, Danny (late), James (late), Koki, Samson (late), Jayne, Nancy, Leanne, Violet and loving sister in law of Delline, Cher, Joe and Anita. A service will be held for Susan at the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, at 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland, Saturday 27th April at 11.00 am. Refreshments will follow after the service, then we will be making our way to the Waikumete Cemetery for Susan's burial service. Rest in peace dear Susan. We will remember you with love always.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019