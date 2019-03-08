|
|
|
CHAN, Sue. Passed away suddenly on the 5th of March 2019 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas. A loving, wonderful and much cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ngaire and Wah, Sam and Dorothy, Wah and Kee, Karen and Paul, Alan and Ingrid, the late Hei, Linda and John, Kevin and Bridget. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Beloved sister to the late Fong Sue Wong and the late Ah Wee Wong. God's blessing and gift to us all. She was a radiant light in our lives which will forever burn 'Forever in our hearts. The joy of the Lord is our strength.' A service for Sue will be held at All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday the 16th of March 2019 at 12.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More