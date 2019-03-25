|
NEAVE, Stuart James. Suddenly on Thursday, 21st March 2019, Aged 52 years. Dearly loved partner of Suzy. Much loved father of Hayley and Harriet and grand-daughter Ava. Much loved youngest son of John and Nita and loved brother of Susan, Jeanette and Michael, and Paul and Trudy. Fun loving, loved, admired and respected Uncle and friend to so many. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday, the 27th of March 2019 at 10:30am. All communications to the Neave family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
