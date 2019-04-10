|
|
|
BROWN, Stuart Douglas (Tui). Born November 28, 1925. Passed away peacefully on April 08, 2019 after a short illness; in his 94th year Beloved husband of the late Nola Deeply loved father of Pauline and Lynnette. Respected father-in-law of Neil and the late Jens. Cherished Poppa to Tristen and Paul (UK) Damon and Atsuko (Japan) Maja and Terry (Tasmania) and Finn (NZ). Great grandad to Joshua, Amelie, Taichi, Zachary, Nami and Claire. Loved stepfather of the late Judith and the late Morrie and cherished Poppa to their families. Our thoughts are always with you Your place no one will fill In life we loved you dearly In death we loved you still -- rest in peace In accordance with Stuarts wishes a Private service will be held to celebrate his life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
