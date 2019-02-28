|
JORGENSEN, Stewart. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at North Shore Hospital on the 26th February 2019. Much loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Greg, and Karen and Jason. Cherished Grandad to Sean, Ryan, Hamish, Thomas, and Emma. Former husband and friend of Lorna. We will miss you always. A memorial service to celebrate Stewart's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday the 5th of March 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
