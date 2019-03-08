Home

Stewart Duncan McCALLUM

Notice Condolences

Stewart Duncan McCALLUM Notice
McCALLUM, Stewart Duncan. On 6 March 2019 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Joyce, happily married for 64 years. Loved father of Janeen and Ray, Jeffrey (deceased), Karen and Glenn. Cherished grandad of Daniel, Rebecca, Alivia-Joy, Melissa-Anne, Jack and Michael, great- grandad of Spencer, Lily and Amelia-Rose xxx. "A character to the end. Forever in our hearts. We will all miss you dearly." A celebration of Stewart's life will be held in the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara Tai, Half Moon Bay on Tuesday 12 March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Coastguard NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ sdmccallum0603



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
