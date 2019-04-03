Home

Stewart Douglas Goodwillie (Stew) HUNTER

Stewart Douglas Goodwillie (Stew) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Stewart Douglas Goodwillie (Stew). On April 1, 2019 peacefully at home with Ngaire in Tauranga. Loved son of the late Doug and Sophie Hunter. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ruth and the late Brian Ivey, and Alison and Andrew Honeyfield. Best friend of Ngaire Wilson. Loving and loved uncle and friend to many. Special thanks to the Waipuna Hospice team for their caring support. In accordance with Stew's wishes, a private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
