Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Auckland Funeral Services Ltd
553 Great South Rd
Auckland, Auckland 1062
09-276 9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart SHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Andrew SHAW

Notice Condolences

Stewart Andrew SHAW Notice
SHAW, Stewart Andrew. On Saturday 20th April 2019 passed away (Suddenly) at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 54 years. Partner of Geogiana Tahapehi. Loved son of Heather and the late Malcolm. Loved Brother of Allan, Lynda, Ian, Janice, Graeme, Neil (Deceased) and Gordon. Rest in peace. His Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Saturday 27th April 2019 at 12.30pm followed by burial. Communications to: C/- South Auckland Funeral Services Ltd, P.O Box 23 196, Hunters Corner, Papatoetoe Phone 09-276-9000, www.safs.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.