SHAW, Stewart Andrew. On Saturday 20th April 2019 passed away (Suddenly) at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 54 years. Partner of Geogiana Tahapehi. Loved son of Heather and the late Malcolm. Loved Brother of Allan, Lynda, Ian, Janice, Graeme, Neil (Deceased) and Gordon. Rest in peace. His Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Saturday 27th April 2019 at 12.30pm followed by burial. Communications to: C/- South Auckland Funeral Services Ltd, P.O Box 23 196, Hunters Corner, Papatoetoe Phone 09-276-9000, www.safs.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
