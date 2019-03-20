Home

Stephen Munro BERTRAM Notice
BERTRAM, Stephen Munro. On 19 March 2019, at Auckland Hospital, aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Gillian. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Aaron, Christopher and Yasheeka. Adored grandfather of Lucas and Lachlan. A service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held at St Barnabas' Church, 283 Mt Eden Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 21 March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Motutapu Ward, Auckland Hospital, in the name of Stephen Bertram and family, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
