DUNSMUIR, Stephen David (Pook). Stephen took his life tragically on Wednesday 13th March 2019 leaving behind his children James and Shane, their partners Renee and Shane, his granddaughter Carter and wife of 35 years Derryn. We welcome everyone to attend the funeral and encourage anyone struggling with life to reach out for help. Lifeline - 0800 543 354 or suicide.org A Service for Stephen will be held at the Lakeside CLC, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Terrace), Huntly, (tomorrow) Tuesday, 19th March at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
