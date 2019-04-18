|
|
|
KELLY, Sister Stephanie rsj (Monica Eleanor). On April 15, 2019 peacefully at Mary MacKillop Care, Mission Bay. Much loved member of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Loved daughter of the late James and Winifred Kelly. Loved aunt of her nieces Susan and Barbara, nephews Terry and Roger and their families. May Stephanie be at peace Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Mary MacKillop's Centre, 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay on Tuesday April 23rd at 1pm followed by interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery. A Vigil service will be held at the above chapel on Monday evening April 22nd at 6pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
