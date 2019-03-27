|
|
|
SUE, Stella. Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital, on March 23rd, 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Sue, cherished mum of Lisa, and Jeff and Nina. Adored grandmother of Tristan and Isla. Loved sister and sister in law of Nin Wah and Hin Wing, Pan Wah and Kit Veng, Albert and Lai Moi, and their families. Loved sister in law of Molly and Raymond (both deceased), Eileen and Simon, Allan and Nancy, Jeanne and Peter and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Pukekohe, PO Box 703, would be appreciated. A service for Stella will be held at the Pukekohe Reformed Church, corner of Victoria and Seddon Streets, on Friday 29th March at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
