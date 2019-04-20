|
FALCONER, Stanley Robert. Passed away peacefully at Lexham Park, Katikati, on 14th April 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline. Loved Dad of Warren, Susan, and the late Peter. Beloved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Stan will be held at Elliotts Katikati Chapel, corner Main Road and Sheffield Street, Katikati, on Wednesday 24th April at 2pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Falconer Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
