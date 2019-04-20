Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Funeral Services
Cnr Main Rd & Sheffield Street
Katikati , Bay of Plenty
07 549 4788
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley FALCONER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Robert FALCONER

Notice Condolences

Stanley Robert FALCONER Notice
FALCONER, Stanley Robert. Passed away peacefully at Lexham Park, Katikati, on 14th April 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline. Loved Dad of Warren, Susan, and the late Peter. Beloved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Stan will be held at Elliotts Katikati Chapel, corner Main Road and Sheffield Street, Katikati, on Wednesday 24th April at 2pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Falconer Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.