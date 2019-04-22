Home

Stanley James WEAVER

WEAVER, Stanley James. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 18 April 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Best Friend and Cherished husband of Janice. Adored father and friend of Melanie and Darryl. "A kind and gentle man, he will be forever missed. May God grant him everlasting peace." A funeral will be held in the Chapel of Waters Funerals, 426 Great South Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 24 April at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
