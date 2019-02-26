Home

Stanley George (Stan) ALLPORT

ALLPORT, Stanley George (Stan). Service number 804817 Bombardier Sergeant 8th Reinforcement Egypt. 4th Field Regiment Italy. Passed away peacefully on 24 February 2019 aged 102 Years. Much loved father of Glen Jill, Terry and Trevor (deceased) and father in law of Stephen. A special Grandfather to Collin, Simon, Aaron, Kerry, Andrew, Vaughn, Briar, Grayson, Summer and Cullum and Great Grandfather to Many. A service to celebrate stan's Life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Thursday 28 February 2019 at 11am to be followed by Interment at Papakura South Cemetery Gatland Road, Papakura. A big thanks to all the Staff at Takanini Lodge who loved and cared for our Dad, All communications to 027 770 3632



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
