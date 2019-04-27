Home

NEAL, Stan. Peacefully on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, in the care of his family and the wonderful staff at Hillview TeKuiti. Aged 92. Loving husband of Zena for 64 years. Wonderful Dad to Gwenda Bryant, Neville and Roger. Adored Poppa of 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Service at Piopio Memorial Hall 11am, Monday 29 April, followed by burial at Piopio Cemetery. All communications to Neal Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941 VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
