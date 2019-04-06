|
TONGA, Sione Fatafehi. On 3 April 2019 surrounded by loving family. Loving husband of 'Amelia Tu'imala. Father of Tukua and 'Etoni. Brother of Tupousilia and Albert. Father-in-law of Tapu and Maria. Loving grandfather of Sione jnr, Langiola, Amelia, 'Inoke, Tavake, Sean, George, EtoniJr. A service will be held at the Vaine Mo'onia Methodist Church, 398 Richmond Road, Grey Lynn on Wednesday 10 April at 10.00am. Followed by Burial at 12 noon at Manukau Memorial Gardens.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
