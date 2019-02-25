|
BOURN, Simon Charles Robert. On 18 February 2019 peacefully in France aged 49 years. Very Dearly loved Husband of Heather. Loved and loving father and father in law of Maria and Cyril; Laura, Elise, and Isaac. Loved son, brother, son in law, brother in law, uncle and friend to many A Memorial service for Simon will be held at West Hamilton Community Church 27a Rifle range Road, Dinsdale, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 at 7.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
