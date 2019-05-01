GUMAKA, Silei. Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday the 28th April 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Vililatu Pokopokotau and Ligiua Misitau. Adored wife of the late Lou Gumaka and cherished mother of Losapele, Johnnie and Jennifer. Dearly loved Grandmother of seven and Great Grandmother of 14. Mum, you will forever be in our hearts. Nana, we will cherish our memories of you always. Viewings are at Davis Funeral Home in Papatoetoe by appointment only. The funeral will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, at 11:00am on Friday 3rd May 2019. In light of there being no family service, those that wish can gather at a private residential address in Papatoetoe on Thursday 2nd May at 6pm, please contact Jennifer 021 295 1738 or Tracey 0210 225 1370.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019