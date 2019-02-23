|
|
|
LIM, Shue Wah. On 20 February 2019 (peacefully) at home, in her 80's. Dearly loved wife of the late Lim Cheok Narn (Jack). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Terry, Hong and Emma, Ming and Betty, Suey and Philip, Sumy and Stephen, Steven, Susanne and Ian, Selina and Wayne. Loved and loving Grandmother of Rodney, Calvin, Vanessa, Kelly and John, Ryan, Mikylah, Alyssandra, Daniella, Bianca, Ayden, Jaxson, Nicholas and Maggie, Brendon, Scott, Kimberly, Jonathan, Adam, Veronica, Jordan, Brad, James, Arielle and Sophia. Loved Great- Grandmother of Aiden and Nathaniel. A service will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 11am Friday 1 March 2019 prior to interment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, Kirkbride Road, Mangere. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More