WONG, Shirley. Passed away peacefully on 16 March, 2019 at Mercy Hospice. Dearly loved wife of the late Bing Wong. Mum and Dad are now reunited. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Susie and William, Lisa and Vince, Eileen and Kevin, Ray and Yvonne. Much loved Por Por and Ma Ma of Melissa and Derek, Mitchell, Catherine and Matthew, Stephanie, Harrison, Hugo, George and Gemma. A service will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Saturday 23 March at 10.30am followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shirley's Dialysis Unit on the day or to www.aucklandhealthfoundation.org.nz and donate to Adult Medical Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
