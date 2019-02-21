Home

Shirley Sophia (Patterson) HUNTER

HUNTER, Shirley Sophia (nee Patterson). Passed away peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home on 19th February 2019 surrounded by family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edmund (Bake). Dearly loved Mum of John, Trevor and Marianne, and Allan and Joanna. Cherished grandma and great- grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held at the RSA Morrinsville, Studholme Street, Morrinsville on Saturday, 23 February 2019at 11:00am followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulanceand can be made online at bit.ly/ sshunter1902, or these may be left at the service. Many thanks to the staff of Kingswood Rest Home for their care of Shirley. All communications to the HUNTER family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
