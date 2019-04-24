Home

Shirley Rose (Vincent) MAJOR

MAJOR, Shirley Rose (nee Vincent). On 19th April, 2019, peacefully in Matamata, after a short illness. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Laurie and much loved Mum of Karen and Mike O'Connor, Lois and Gavin Massey, Gary and Suzanne, Anne and Chris Taurua and John and Michelle. A loving and caring Nana to all the grandchildren and great grandchildren. At Shirley's request, a private family service has been held. Communications c/- Karen O'Connor, 36 Queensway, Three Kings, Auckland 1024. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata). FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
